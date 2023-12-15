Mason City man sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to distribute meth

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – A Mason City man was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison Friday for selling methamphetamine in the area.

Jay Eden, 32, of Mason City, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance back in January.

Between the fall of 2020 and fall of 2021, Eden admitted he and Nathan Carlson conspired with others to distribute more than 500 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine.

Eden also admitted to distributing more than 50 grams of “ice” methamphetamine in the Mason City area.

The methamphetamine was from Minnesota and Eden would sell it around Mason City.

Eden was sentenced in Sioux City to 100 months in prison. After his time in prison, Eden will be on supervised probation for 5 years. There is no parole in the federal system.

Eden is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

