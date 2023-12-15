Local RSV hospitalization cases down this year despite flu season

By Eric Min
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Local Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases are “nowhere close” to last year’s numbers according to Olmsted County Infectious Disease Epidemiologist Matthew Giljork.

With colder weather approaching, respiratory illness cases typically increase — some of which including RSV, the flu and COVID-19.

However, Giljork said there are currently fewer cases of all three illnesses in terms of local hospitalization cases.

“We’re still seeing COVID, influenza and RSV hospitalizations, but they’re relatively low. Again, compared to last year, it’s nowhere close to what we saw in total. We’re looking at fewer than 10 in Olmsted County for the three to four pathogens combined.”

Olmsted County Infectious Disease Epidemiologist Matthew Giljork

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, these respiratory illnesses all have cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, cough, fever, headache, and muscle aches. It advises people to stay isolated when symptoms start to show.

Giljork said this year is special as there are medical strategies to specifically prevent RSV compared to last year.

He said, “For RSV in particular, there is a vaccine available for children, little young kids entering their first or second season, for pregnant individuals and then for the elderly as well.”

The county epidemiologist said children and the elderly typically are the most severely-affected by RSV. He recommended everyone to practice caution or get vaccinated as the illness can infect anyone.

