Le Roy man, a registered sex offender, gets 10 years in prison for felony involving minor

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LE ROY, Minn. (KTTC) – A Le Roy man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for committing a felony offense involving a minor while registered as a sex offender Tuesday.

Richard Dean Vandeweerd, 63, a registered sex offender, pleaded guilty to the charges after transferring obscene material to a minor.

Vandeweerd was using the web-based chat app “Meet24,” and contacted “Becca,” who claimed to be a 14-year-old female from Tennessee but was an undercover FBI agent.

Over several days in February 2020 and November 2020, Vandeweerd “engaged in sexually explicit conversations with “Becca” and sent her pictures of his genitalia,” according to United States Attorney Andrew Luger.

Vandeweerd pleaded guilty to one count of committing a felony offense involving a minor while being required to register as a sex offender.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. It was also the result of an FBI investigation.

Vandeweerd was sentenced in Minneapolis.

