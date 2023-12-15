KTTC radar dome removed for future signal expansion

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you drive north or south on Highway 52, you’ve most likely spotted the KTTC radar dome above the Bandel Road NW studio.

Friday, crews worked to remove the dome as KTTC prepares for signal expansion in Olmsted County.

“While KTTC is sad to see the dome come off the tower, we are also excited about what this means for our future,” said Vice President and General Manager Stephanie Hedrick.

“Our station is committed to strengthening its signal, its reach, so that more residents can receive our award-winning news coverage and programming.”

Crews work to remove the radar dome from the tower above the KTTC studios on Bandel Road NW Friday. (KTTC)

For decades, the radar and dome sat above the station. The dome itself is eight feet wide and twelve feet tall. As radar technology improved, the radar itself was phased out of use at KTTC, but the dome remained.

The dome is being removed as KTTC prepares for new technology to help improve our signal in Rochester. In the coming years, the tower at the Bandel Road location will help boost KTTC’s signal in Olmsted County.

The KTTC radar dome sitting on the ground of the parking lot at the Bandel Road studio on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. (KTTC)

