‘I never had that opportunity’: 46-year-old UNI student veteran starts new chapter

This semester, Marvin Carr lived in a single room dorm in Dancer Hall. He said he travels an...
This semester, Marvin Carr lived in a single room dorm in Dancer Hall. He said he travels an hour to see his wife and three adult children almost every weekend.(KCRG)
By Grace Vance
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS , Iowa (KCRG) - Every post and banner Marvin Carr places at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls for this year’s graduation brings him one step closer to the next chapter in his life.

This role is not just a job for Carr though — it’s part of his new life at UNI as a student veteran.

This semester, he lived in a single room dorm in Dancer Hall. He said he travels an hour to see his wife and three adult children almost every weekend.

Before this, he got his associates degree at Iowa Central Community College.

Carr is studying history and is part of the population of students over 24. According to the Postsecondary National Policy Institute, those students made up just over 33% of postsecondary enrollment in fall of 2019.

“Being a college student and not traditional, I never had that opportunity back when I was 18 because I went in the service,” Carr said.

He said like many veterans, he had a hard time adjusting to civilian life. The Navy gave him an honorable medical discharge after an accident left him temporarily paralyzed from the waist down.

“I was able to start working at jobs [but] still wasn’t able to keep jobs because of the back pain and being on the feet for so long,” Carr said. “I should have been medically discharged where I could get the benefits and everything. I kind of got screwed over on that so I’ve been fighting the VA on that for 23 years now and still fighting.”

He hopes to use his degree in history to teach — and says that will help him deal with his chronic pain.

“I want a career. I want something that I can do that I don’t have to worry about the back pain all the time,” Carr said. “For teaching, I can stand, I could sit, I can walk.”

He says he hopes his story inspires others to pursue their dreams, especially his children.

“If I expect my kids to overcome obstacles in the future, I want them to look back and know that I did,” Carr said. “Especially at 46 to leap mountains and get that education.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blooming Prairie Incident
UPDATE: Police presence in Blooming Prairie determined to be suicide during traffic stop
Traffic backing up on Hwy 14 due to crash
Traffic flowing on Hwy 14 at Hwy 52 after crash
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Kingsbury children’s grandparents withdraw motions in custody battle
State line causes school concerns for Iowa students.
State line causes school concerns for Iowa students
The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury’s murder appeared in court Thursday.
Jury trial in Kingsbury case could happen in fall

Latest News

One dead, one airlifted to hospital in Allamakee County UTV rollover crash
The Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan is announcing some major funding for...
MN Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announces major affordable housing development funding
The Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan is announcing some major funding for...
MN Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announces major affordable housing development funding
A chain of crashes on southbound I-35 early Thursday evening tied up traffic in Freeborn County.
4 vehicle injury crash in Freeborn County
Winona crews respond to injury incident near Sugar Loaf.
Winona crews respond to injury near Sugar Loaf