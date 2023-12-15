Holiday Market at Forager Brewery this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Forager Brewery is hosting a festive pop-up market on Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can check out the ‘Barrel Room’ which transformed into a winter wonderland of crafted goods. There’s also a sleigh ride, photo booth and plenty of local artisans available to do some holiday shopping.

Local vendors include; Clover & Rose, Mixie Madness, Amy-chalks-a-lot, Random Scraps, Cast-off Wood Originals, Sandcastle, A World of Scents Candle Co, Original Relics, Beth Sievers, Fox and Swan Arts, Jen and Company Too.

Cassandra Buck is the Owner of Forager Brewery and dropped by Midwest Access on Friday to talk more about the event.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.