Free pet cremation services to police and military dogs

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Hānai Pet Cremation is a partnership that was established to provide pet owners a respectful and private end of care service. Hānai also offers private, secluded areas that allow you time to say goodbye properly as well as an open-door policy allowing you to view the cremation process, if so desired. The services are also free to any dogs that have served as a police or military dog.

Gilmore is the owner of Hanai Pet Cremation and was inspired to open his business when he received less than stellar service after his pet died.

If you would like to know more information about Hanai Pet Cremation you can visit its website here or call 507-403-PETS.

