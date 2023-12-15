Christmas with Uptown Jazz tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Uptown Jazz will perform a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Tickets are $17.50 for general admission and 15 and under are free. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is located at 559 20th St SW.

Theresa Iverson from Uptown Jazz was a guest on Midwest Access Friday and talked more about the concert.

If you would like more information about the concert, you can get tickets here.

