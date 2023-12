ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Rochester Area Handbells presents a holiday concert on Dec. 17 at Peace United Church of Christ located at 1503 2nd Ave NE. The concert begins at 7 p.m. and is free to attend with a free-will offering.

Paul Kingsbury is the Director of the Rochester Area Handbells and was a guest on Midwest Access Friday.

