Caroling on the run to spread holiday cheer and cash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s once again caroling season and as people go door-to-door singing the holiday classics, one group in Rochester is taking a different approach.

Team R.E.D. is a club that aims to help its members stay fit while also having fun through running and walking. R.E.D. stands for Run, Eat, Drink.

For more than eight years, Team R.E.D. has been holding its annual Caroling on the Run event. Members run a set route to different businesses singing and giving out cash to patrons and employees alike.

“It’s everything; I mean to be healthy, to be able to do something you love, to be able to share it with others, I mean, I don’t know what else a person could expect,” Team R.E.D. founder Tom O’Leary said.

The cash is donated by the R.E.D. members themselves.

This year, they handed out more than $800 on their singing run.

