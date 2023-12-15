4 vehicle injury crash in Freeborn County

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – A chain of crashes on southbound I-35 early Thursday evening tied up traffic in Freeborn County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, this all happened near milepost 10 in Albert Lea Township just before 5:30 p.m.

MSP reported the driver of a Ford Focus, a 20-year-old Emmons man, left the road and hit the median cables. His vehicle came to a stop in the left lane.

The driver of a Honda CRV, a 73-year-old Albert Lea man, then hit the Ford Focus. A 70-year-old woman, also from Albert Lea, was in the CRV.

Meantime, a 55-year-old Des Moines man, driving a Kia Forte parked on the I-35 shoulder to provide assistance. When he was out of his vehicle, it was struck by the driver of a Dodge Caravan, a 43-year-old woman from Manly, Iowa. Two female passengers, both from Hampton, Iowa, were in the minivan.

No word on how many people were injured in the incident or the extent of any injuries.

MSP said additional information will be released at some point.

