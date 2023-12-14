Yammy Bear and Family help spread Christmas Cheer at The Landing

Yammy Bear and Family at the Landing
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Rochester community activist Yammy Bear is known for giving back and making people smile. On Thursday Yammy Bear and family visited the Landing to give support to those needing a hot meal. The Fox Food Truck is preparing to feed at least 60 to 100 people. The service will begin at 5 p.m.

If you know anyone who is unsheltered and of need of help you can contact the Landing here or call (507) 884-0423.

