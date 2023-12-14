Workers recognized for actions during La Crosse Regional Airport disturbance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Workers are being recognized for their actions during a disturbance at the La Crosse Regional Airport that occurred Nov. 11, 2023.

In a Facebook post via the La Crosse Police Department Facebook page, the workers were thanked for their “quick response, dedication, professionalism, and commitment to the La Crosse Community.”

According to the Facebook post, workers recognized included Sgt. Grant Gyllander, Officers Alex Vang, John LaBrec, Adam Lange, Nate Lewis, Ryan Deflorian, and La Crosse Regional Airport Operations Coordinator Mitch Douglas.

The Facebook post states, “On Saturday November 11th, 2023, at 3:01pm, the La Crosse Police Department responded to a disturbance at the La Crosse Regional Airport. An individual had driven a vehicle through the locked gate and was able to access a private aircraft and board the plane. At the time the individual boarded the plane, there were staff on the plane. They were able to safely exit the plane and were not injured. Officers quickly worked in partnership with employees at the airport to disable the plane and position the department’s Rescue Vehicle in front of the aircraft to prevent the plane from leaving the tarmac. Officers were able to safely take the individual into custody.

Today, December 14th, 2023, the Federal Security Director of Wisconsin, Mark Lendvay, recognized La Crosse Police Department members and Airport Staff for their actions to prevent further damage to property, assisting to maintain a safe environment and possibly saving lives of others during the incident.

we thank you and commend you for your quick response, dedication, professionalism, and commitment to the La Crosse Community."

