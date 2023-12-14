Univ. of Iowa football program posts offensive coordinator job opening online

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Football Program officially started its search for a new offensive coordinator Thursday, posting the job online.

The opening comes after the university confirmed current offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz would not be returning to the role next football season.

Brian Ferentz, the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been with the Hawkeye coaching staff since 2012, serving in the roles of quarterback coach and offensive coordinator.

However, amid low performance from the Hawkeyes’ offensive line and growing fan discontent, the university made changes to Ferentz’s contract for this season.

Contract changes included making $850,000 this year instead of $900,000 he made the previous year. There was a condition for a $112,500 bonus if the team averages 25 points a game this season, and wins at least 7 games. Those points included defense and special teams points.

This year, the team averaged just 16.6 points per game amid an injury plagued season that saw the offense lose key position players, including quarterback and tight end.

In the 2022 season, Iowa averaged 17.7 points a game. The Hawkeyes have had one of the worst offenses in the country over the past three seasons. Iowa finished 130th last year out of 131 FBC teams, with a total offense at 256.1 yards per game.

