Think Bank is matching Red Kettle donations Thursday

Think Bank is matching Red Kettle donations Thursday
Think Bank is matching Red Kettle donations Thursday(KTTC)
By Matt Rineer
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the giving season underway, the Salvation Army in Rochester is getting some extra help with its Red Kettles campaign.

On Thursday, Think Bank in Rochester is matching any $20 donation to the Salvation Army Red Kettles campaign. Any donation of $20 made at any red kettle in Olmsted County will be matched.

This partnership has been in place for a number of years, and it lasts until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 14.

The Salvation Army in Rochester is looking to raise $350,000 from its Red Kettles campaign. The money raised from kettles, along with other donations outside of the campaign throughout the holiday season, are part of the overall goal to raise $1.1 million.

The Red Kettles campaign will wrap up on Dec. 23.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Kingsbury children’s grandparents withdraw motions in custody battle
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Newly unsealed search warrants reveal possible motive in Kingsbury murder
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
State line causes school concerns for Iowa students.
State line causes school concerns for Iowa students
The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury’s murder will appear before a judge in Winona county.
Adam Fravel in court Thursday

Latest News

The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury’s murder appeared in court Thursday.
Jury trial in Kingsbury case could happen in fall
MnDOT crews are conducting prescribed burns Thursday and Friday on Highway 218 between...
Prescribed burns alert in Blooming Prairie Thursday and Friday
MnDOT crews are conducting prescribed burns Thursday and Friday on Highway 218 between...
Prescribed burns alert in Blooming Prairie Thursday and Friday
The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury’s murder will appear before a judge in Winona County.
Adam Fravel in court Thursday