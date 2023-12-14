Think Bank is matching Red Kettle donations Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the giving season underway, the Salvation Army in Rochester is getting some extra help with its Red Kettles campaign.

On Thursday, Think Bank in Rochester is matching any $20 donation to the Salvation Army Red Kettles campaign. Any donation of $20 made at any red kettle in Olmsted County will be matched.

This partnership has been in place for a number of years, and it lasts until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday Dec. 14.

The Salvation Army in Rochester is looking to raise $350,000 from its Red Kettles campaign. The money raised from kettles, along with other donations outside of the campaign throughout the holiday season, are part of the overall goal to raise $1.1 million.

The Red Kettles campaign will wrap up on Dec. 23.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.