State line causes school concerns for Iowa students

MABEL, Minn. (KTTC) – Almost 30 kids in rural northeast Iowa are possibly going to have to switch schools next year. Those students currently attend Mabel-Canton due to an agreement between the Minnesota district and Decorah Community Schools.

The end of that agreement is quickly approaching unless Decorah votes to renew it.

The agreement came to be following the consolidation of the school North Winneshiek and Decorah. According to a Decorah board member Ron Fadness, taxpayers should no longer ‘pay the freight’ to send students to Mabel-Canton.

“These might be my last times walking around the school,” Mabel-Canton eighth-grader Kaci Wangsness said.

Kaci Wangness is a student from Iowa. Her and 26 other Iowa students used to go to North Winneshiek. The school closed in 2019, but Mabel-Canton came to the rescue making an agreement with the Decorah Community School District.

“It’s been a lot of anxiety the last few days,” Mabel-Canton parent Tessia Wangsness said.

Tessia Wangsness explained she knew the risks of enrolling her kids at Mabel-Canton, but felt the school is a better fit.

“We have always felt like they wanted us here for what they could bring to the community of the school versus just being a financial impact to the school,” Tessia Wangsness said.

“No one likes having to switch schools, but at this point we’ve done everything to make sure people weren’t caught off guard,” Fadness said during a school board meeting.

The catch? Iowa funding doesn’t directly go to a school district, it follows a student, even across state lines. Decorah Community School District is not paying for the Iowa students currently enrolled at Mabel-Canton.

“I can’t even imagine going to a big school where everyone knows their way around,” Mabel-Canton Iowa student Tylar Wenthold said.

Student athletes like Wenthold could have an especially difficult transition.

“For volleyball, I know I would not have a spot on the team,” Wenthold explained. “I would hate to say goodbye.”

The Decorah school board has to make a decision by January 15 and as of now, the board has no plans to extend the current enrollment agreement. However, if parents aren’t happy with the decision, they can choose to pay out-of-pocket tuition to keep their children at Mabel-Canton.

“Not one did they try to win our kids over to come to Decorah,” Mabel-Canton parent Jon Wangsness said. “We get that here at Mabel. We come from a small school, we came to a small school and that’s where we would like to stay.”

Tessia Wangness and other parents put together a survey for northern Iowa taxpayers. The survey got more than 350 responses. According to Tessia Wangsness, 98% were in favor of the agreement being renewed.

