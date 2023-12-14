State line causes school concerns for Iowa students

State line causes school concerns for Iowa students
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MABEL, Minn. (KTTC) – Almost 30 kids in rural northeast Iowa are possibly going to have to switch schools next year. Those students currently attend Mabel-Canton due to an agreement between the Minnesota district and Decorah Community Schools.

The end of that agreement is quickly approaching unless Decorah votes to renew it.

The agreement came to be following the consolidation of the school North Winneshiek and Decorah. According to a Decorah board member Ron Fadness, taxpayers should no longer ‘pay the freight’ to send students to Mabel-Canton.

“These might be my last times walking around the school,” Mabel-Canton eighth-grader Kaci Wangsness said.

Kaci Wangness is a student from Iowa. Her and 26 other Iowa students used to go to North Winneshiek. The school closed in 2019, but Mabel-Canton came to the rescue making an agreement with the Decorah Community School District.

“It’s been a lot of anxiety the last few days,” Mabel-Canton parent Tessia Wangsness said.

Tessia Wangsness explained she knew the risks of enrolling her kids at Mabel-Canton, but felt the school is a better fit.

“We have always felt like they wanted us here for what they could bring to the community of the school versus just being a financial impact to the school,” Tessia Wangsness said.

“No one likes having to switch schools, but at this point we’ve done everything to make sure people weren’t caught off guard,” Fadness said during a school board meeting.

The catch? Iowa funding doesn’t directly go to a school district, it follows a student, even across state lines. Decorah Community School District is not paying for the Iowa students currently enrolled at Mabel-Canton.

“I can’t even imagine going to a big school where everyone knows their way around,” Mabel-Canton Iowa student Tylar Wenthold said.

Student athletes like Wenthold could have an especially difficult transition.

“For volleyball, I know I would not have a spot on the team,” Wenthold explained. “I would hate to say goodbye.”

The Decorah school board has to make a decision by January 15 and as of now, the board has no plans to extend the current enrollment agreement. However, if parents aren’t happy with the decision, they can choose to pay out-of-pocket tuition to keep their children at Mabel-Canton.

“Not one did they try to win our kids over to come to Decorah,” Mabel-Canton parent Jon Wangsness said. “We get that here at Mabel. We come from a small school, we came to a small school and that’s where we would like to stay.”

Tessia Wangness and other parents put together a survey for northern Iowa taxpayers. The survey got more than 350 responses. According to Tessia Wangsness, 98% were in favor of the agreement being renewed.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire scene.
UPDATE: House fire in Southwest Pine Island leaves homeowner with minor burn injuries
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Newly unsealed search warrants reveal possible motive in Kingsbury murder
Adamson second mugshot
Search warrants show alleged chat logs between former Olmsted County deputy, undercover officer
No recommendation from Decorah school board on Mabel-Canton agreement
Large fire at Miken Sports in Caledonia cause 'undetermined'
Cause of fire at Miken Sports in Caledonia ‘undetermined’

Latest News

KTTC News at 6
City of Rochester parks department addresses garbage in Bear Creek Park
KTTC News at 6
Expert offers tips to avoid new gift card scam this holiday season
Emma Berquam wins state competition
Ms. Goodhue wins state competition
Yoda chosen for K9 name
Name selected for Goodhue County K9