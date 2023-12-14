Southland boasts award-winning school robotics program

ADAMS, Minn. (KTTC) – Southland High School is located in Adams, a community of less than one-thousand people. However, the small town has received big honors when it comes its school’s robotics program. Southland has competed in the VEX Robotics World Championships for six straight years.

The district’s robotics program consists of middle school and high school students, who build the robots used in competitions from scratch. According to the program coach, Paula Mortenson, the skills necessary to do so are not taught by any classes or teachers.

She said the students either learned it by themselves through trial and error, or from their fellow classmates and senior students.

“When you’re in a typical classroom, it’s a little bit hard to get kids motivated to learn,” Mortenson said. “But when they see that the direct skills that they are learning when they’re part of this program is directly correlated with what they will have to do as professionals, it’s amazing.”

During competitions, students in Southland’s robotics program have to solve annual challenges by building robots that can survive the conditions. For this year, the robots have to throw acorn-shaped materials into their respective nets while also working around the obstacles near them.

In order to build these robots, students need to utilize their skills to collaborate and build a robot that works best in the provided environment.

“We have a really cool community among all the students here. We get to know kids from all over the state through this program, like we’re good friends with kids from Mankato and we team up together at tournaments because you have alliances at the meets so it’s really fun to get to work together or even to compete against some of your friends that you have learned with through the years.”

With their successes, the students said they want to see how far they can go with their skills.

Southland High School student Adelyn Kiefer said, “It makes you want to keep going after you win something. And so you don’t want to stop. You want to win more.”

Four of the seven teams from Southland’s robotics program have qualified for the state championship in March. Coach Mortenson said she is amazed by the talents of all of the students and she hopes the students will qualify for the world championship for the seventh consecutive time.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.