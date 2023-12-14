ServeMinnesota listening from residents on how it can help Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – ServeMinnesota is responsible for using resources with Americorps to provide aid to the state.

As part of this process, the organization stopped in Rochester on Wednesday, to learn how it can better serve the city.

Some of the topics discussed throughout the day included environmental concerns, housing problems, and education.

ServeMinnesota has recently started a partnership with the preschool provider ‘The Empowerment Center’ and ‘The Place’ to provide additional support for its students.

“To be able to be here and to listen to the issues specifically that matter here and not just read about it or think we know,” ServeMinnesota CEO Julia Quanrud said. “It’s really, really important for us to be able to responsibly manage all those Americorps partnerships to be able to bring those dollars into the state and to be able to really make sure that their effective and getting the job done for Minnesota.”

Since its founding more than 25 years ago, ServeMinnesota has generated more than 37 million community service hours through its Americorps programs.

