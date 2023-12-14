Prescribed burns alert in Blooming Prairie Thursday and Friday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. (KTTC) –Drivers in the Blooming Prairie area might be affected by prescribed burns this week.

MnDOT crews are conducting prescribed burns Thursday and Friday on Highway 218 between Blooming Prairie and Owatonna.

MnDOT says signs are up alerting driver near the burn area of smoke, near the Bixby and Pratt areas in Steele County.

Crews burn grassland vegetation along the road to provide safer clear zones and make the area more attractive and improve soil quality.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Kingsbury children’s grandparents withdraw motions in custody battle
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Newly unsealed search warrants reveal possible motive in Kingsbury murder
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House approves impeachment inquiry into President Biden as Republicans rally behind investigation
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big

Latest News

MnDOT crews are conducting prescribed burns Thursday and Friday on Highway 218 between...
Prescribed burns alert in Blooming Prairie Thursday and Friday
The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury’s murder will appear before a judge in Winona County.
Adam Fravel in court Thursday
The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury’s murder will appear before a judge in Winona county.
Adam Fravel in court Thursday
State line causes school concerns for Iowa students.
State line causes school concerns for Iowa students