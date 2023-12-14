Prescribed burns alert in Blooming Prairie Thursday and Friday

BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. (KTTC) –Drivers in the Blooming Prairie area might be affected by prescribed burns this week.

MnDOT crews are conducting prescribed burns Thursday and Friday on Highway 218 between Blooming Prairie and Owatonna.

MnDOT says signs are up alerting driver near the burn area of smoke, near the Bixby and Pratt areas in Steele County.

Crews burn grassland vegetation along the road to provide safer clear zones and make the area more attractive and improve soil quality.

