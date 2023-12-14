Parents say 8-year-old daughter remains in hospital after given edible on school bus

Ohio parents say their daughter remains hospitalized after she was given an edible on a school bus. (Source: WXIX)
By Payton Marshall and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio couple says one of their daughters remains hospitalized after she was given an edible while on a school bus.

Desmond Dixon said he received calls from his 8-year-old daughter’s school on Monday after she had passed out.

Dixon and his wife said they believed that their daughter suffered a seizure, something she’s dealt with in the past.

But that opinion changed when he was told that several other kids from the school were also sent to the hospital.

The Dixon couple said three of their daughters ended up all showing similar symptoms, with one remaining at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

The Dixons believe their kids were given an edible while they were on the bus that contained some marijuana.

Desmond said it was a horrifying experience, finding one of his daughters not moving.

“She was lying on the floor,” Desmond said. “I was worried that she was not moving. She froze for like five or six minutes. I moved her, and she was not blinking or anything. I was so scared.”

The father said the packaging on snacks with THC or marijuana products often looks cartoonish and it needs to change.

“Sometimes it looks like they’re targeting children,” he said. “Come on now, you’ve got cartoon characters on marijuana products? That’s not right.”

The Dixons said they don’t know the exact ingredients of the product their children ingested because the packaging had been thrown away.

The Regeneration Bond Hill School, where the family’s children are registered to attend, has not immediately commented on the situation.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire scene.
UPDATE: House fire in Southwest Pine Island leaves homeowner with minor burn injuries
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Newly unsealed search warrants reveal possible motive in Kingsbury murder
Adamson second mugshot
Search warrants show alleged chat logs between former Olmsted County deputy, undercover officer
No recommendation from Decorah school board on Mabel-Canton agreement
Large fire at Miken Sports in Caledonia cause 'undetermined'
Cause of fire at Miken Sports in Caledonia ‘undetermined’

Latest News

New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13,...
Man arrested for setting fire to court papers inside New York courthouse hosting Trump civil trial
ServeMinnesota listening from residents on how it can help Rochester
ServeMinnesota listening from residents on how it can help Rochester
LEGO robots teaching students the basics of programming and engineering
LEGO robots teaching students the basics of programming and engineering
Julia Quanrud is the CEO of Service Minnesota and took part in the ‘Listening Tour’
Serve Minnesota ‘Listening Tour’ focused on service to communities