Near-record warmth today; Rain chances return for the weekend

High temps will be in the 30, 40s, and even 50s this week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying an afternoon of incredibly mild sunshine across the area as we look at the possibility of reaching record levels with our temperatures. This warm air mass is lingering in the region today on the backside of high pressure, helping temperatures soar to the upper 40s and low 50s with a slight southwest breeze.

A storm system approaching from the southwest will spread clouds across the area late tonight. Overnight lows will be rather mild for December standards. Expect temperatures in the low 30s with a brisk southwest breeze.

Friday will be very mild, but cloudier and a bit unsettled. Expect a few spotty afternoon rain showers tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid-40s and a slight southwest breeze.

Rain showers will become more widespread Friday night and light rain will linger into Saturday morning. A few isolated showers may linger into the afternoon in some spots as the storm system pulls away to the east. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a brisk southwest breeze.

Abundant sunshine is in store for Sunday, and high temperatures will be around 40 degrees, with a brisk west breeze.

The upcoming week will be bright and mild as well. Expect high temps to warm from the mid-30s on Monday to the upper 30s and low 40s later in the week. At this point, the forecast looks mainly dry meaning no signs of a White Christmas at the moment.

High temps will be in the 30s and 40s over the next several days.(KTTC)

