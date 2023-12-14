Name selected for Goodhue County K9

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office has settled on the name “Yoda” for its newest recruit.

That’s after the department went to the public for K9 name suggestions via Facebook.

Around 550 comments were made on the Facebook post, featuring the Shepherd Malinois mix.

According to the sheriff’s office, the name fits Yoda because of his “perfectly big ears.”

Yoda will be trained in apprehension and narcotics.

