Name selected for Goodhue County K9

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office has settled on the name “Yoda” for its newest recruit.

That’s after the department went to the public for K9 name suggestions via Facebook.

Around 550 comments were made on the Facebook post, featuring the Shepherd Malinois mix.

According to the sheriff’s office, the name fits Yoda because of his “perfectly big ears.”

Yoda will be trained in apprehension and narcotics.

Yoda chosen for K9 name (Goodhue County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

