Ms. Goodhue wins state competition

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
La Crosse, WI. (KTTC) –Emma Berquam was crowned the 2024 Minnesota Ms. United States Agriculture. The competition took place on Dec. 1-2 with multiple categories that included essay, photogenic, interview, fashion, stage introduction and formal wear. Emma is currently a vet assistant with hopes of being a veterinarian someday. She goes on to compete in the 2024 U.S. Agriculture Pageant taking place on July 12 and 13 in Alabama.

Emma was a guest on Midwest Access Wednesday and talked more about her time at the pageant.

