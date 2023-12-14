Mild sunshine today; Clouds and shower chances early this weekend

High temps will be in the 30s and 40s for the next week or more
The morning weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC TV.
The morning weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC TV.
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a fantastic day of sunshine and unseasonably mild weather ahead of us today! A warm air mass is lingering in the region today on the backside of high pressure, setting the stage for a bright and comfortable Thursday across the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, with a slight southwest breeze around 15 miles per hour in the afternoon. The record high temperature in Rochester today is 52 degrees set in 1998, incidentally.

A storm system approaching from the southwest will spread clouds across the area late tonight. Overnight lows will be rather mild for December standards. Expect temperatures in the low 30s with a brisk southwest breeze.

Friday will be very mild, but cloudier and a bit unsettled. Expect a few spotty afternoon rain showers tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid-40s and a slight southwest breeze.

Rain showers will become more widespread Friday night and light rain will linger into Saturday morning. A few isolated showers may linger into the afternoon in some spots as the storm system pulls away to the east. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a brisk southwest breeze.

Abundant sunshine is in store for Sunday, and high temperatures will be around 40 degrees, with a brisk west breeze.

The upcoming week will be bright and mild as well. Expect high temps to warm from the mid-30s on Monday to the upper 30s and low 40s later in the week. At this point, the forecast looks mainly dry meaning no signs of a White Christmas at the moment.

My one in the forecast for Thursday, December 14, 2023. We’ve reached what looks to be the warmest day of the week. Expect most of the sunny skies with high temperatures close to 50°. Rain chances return late on Friday and last through Saturday. A little wet snow may mix in at times. High temperatures over the weekend will be around 40°. #weatherman #weather #kttcwx #minnesota

