Mild sunshine today; Clouds and shower chances early this weekend
High temps will be in the 30s and 40s for the next week or more
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a fantastic day of sunshine and unseasonably mild weather ahead of us today! A warm air mass is lingering in the region today on the backside of high pressure, setting the stage for a bright and comfortable Thursday across the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, with a slight southwest breeze around 15 miles per hour in the afternoon. The record high temperature in Rochester today is 52 degrees set in 1998, incidentally.
A storm system approaching from the southwest will spread clouds across the area late tonight. Overnight lows will be rather mild for December standards. Expect temperatures in the low 30s with a brisk southwest breeze.
Friday will be very mild, but cloudier and a bit unsettled. Expect a few spotty afternoon rain showers tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid-40s and a slight southwest breeze.
Rain showers will become more widespread Friday night and light rain will linger into Saturday morning. A few isolated showers may linger into the afternoon in some spots as the storm system pulls away to the east. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a brisk southwest breeze.
Abundant sunshine is in store for Sunday, and high temperatures will be around 40 degrees, with a brisk west breeze.
The upcoming week will be bright and mild as well. Expect high temps to warm from the mid-30s on Monday to the upper 30s and low 40s later in the week. At this point, the forecast looks mainly dry meaning no signs of a White Christmas at the moment.
