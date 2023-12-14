Mild sunshine today; Clouds and shower chances early this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a fantastic day of sunshine and unseasonably mild weather ahead of us today! A warm air mass is lingering in the region today on the backside of high pressure, setting the stage for a bright and comfortable Thursday across the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, with a slight southwest breeze around 15 miles per hour in the afternoon. The record high temperature in Rochester today is 52 degrees set in 1998, incidentally.

We're going to enjoy plenty of sunshine throughout the day with high temps in the upper 40s. (KTTC)

A storm system approaching from the southwest will spread clouds across the area late tonight. Overnight lows will be rather mild for December standards. Expect temperatures in the low 30s with a brisk southwest breeze.

Friday will be very mild, but cloudier and a bit unsettled. Expect a few spotty afternoon rain showers tomorrow with high temperatures in the mid-40s and a slight southwest breeze.

There will be a chance of light rain showers late in the day on Friday. (KTTC)

Rain showers will become more widespread Friday night and light rain will linger into Saturday morning. A few isolated showers may linger into the afternoon in some spots as the storm system pulls away to the east. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a brisk southwest breeze.

A quater-inch of rainfall is possible in part of the area early in the weekend as a storm system moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. (KTTC)

Abundant sunshine is in store for Sunday, and high temperatures will be around 40 degrees, with a brisk west breeze.

There will be a chance of light rain late Friday and on Saturday. High temps over the next week will be in the 30s and 40s. (KTTC)

There is a very small chance for a White Christmas in our area this season. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will be bright and mild as well. Expect high temps to warm from the mid-30s on Monday to the upper 30s and low 40s later in the week. At this point, the forecast looks mainly dry meaning no signs of a White Christmas at the moment.

High temps will be in the 30s and 40s over the next week or two. (KTTC)

