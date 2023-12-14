Local students pinching pennies for a good cause this holiday season

ADAMS, Minn. (KTTC) – Middle school and high school students from the Southland School District collected nearly $5,000 through the school’s annual penny war.

The team-based game consists of a point-system based on money where participants can either increase their own points by putting money donated to them in their team’s jar, or decrease their opponent’s points by putting in theirs.

“I am really proud of our student body,” Southland High School Student Council Senior Representative Odear Granle said. “They really pulled through and not just met our goal but exceeded it by almost $1,500.”

The annual fundraising game lasted from Monday, November 27 to Friday, December 8, with proceeds being donated to Toys for Tots and the local Salvation Army angel tree.

Southland’s student council said the tradition has been celebrated since 2015.

“We’re like so small too. Our whole high school is about 200 students. For us to scratch together that much money in such a short amount of time is pretty amazing.”

The students will go shopping on Thursday for presents to donate.

