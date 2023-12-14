LEGO robots teaching students the basics of programming and engineering

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –More than 300 area students showcased their robot creations as part of the IBM LEGO Education Outreach program.

The event, which is a competition for students in grades 4 through 12, was hosted by Rochester Public Schools and Rochester Community and Technical College on Wednesday.

“Students have been preparing for this competition since September,” IBM LEGO Educational Outreach’s Aaron Albertson said. “So, September through mid-October we taught the kids to build and program LEGO robots, and then in mid-October we introduced a long-term project and that’s what their demonstrating their solution to today.”

The work culminated in three different events based on three skill levels of beginner, standard and advanced.

Using LEGOs, the students built their robots and programmed them to do certain tasks. Those tasks included knocking down objects, picking up other objects and moving them around and even how to play a shuffleboard-type game.

“It’s fantastic to see all these kids out here having a good time with programming, with engineering we really want to see kids excited about this stuff and they are,” Albertson said. “They’re out here, they’re excited. I’ve been volunteering at a school this whole time and a lot of my fellow volunteers have been out there, so it’s great to see the kids getting to show off what they have been working on all this time.”

20 schools were represented at the event, with more than 100 different teams competing. The day wrapped up with an awards ceremony.

