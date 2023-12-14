Humorous card artist joins Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Holiday Bazaar at the Farmers Market have many vendors available to do some last-minute holiday shopping. Visitors can still visit on Saturday Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 35 Fairgrounds Ave SE.

One of the vendors is Lindsay Hensel, an artist and comedian with some fresh takes on humorous holiday cards. She was a guest on Midwest Access Thursday to display some of her items.

