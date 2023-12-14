Holiday lights drive-thru event and party Dec. 14

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The public is invited to a free holiday lights drive-thru event and party on Thursday Dec. 14. The Waters on Mayowood is a senior living community located at 827 Mayowood Road SW. This would be the third annual event where area residents can come by and enjoy thousands of holiday lights strung up in trees, entryways and on residents’ balconies.

Guests can also get out of their cars and take part in a free holiday party hosted by the community. There will be live entertainment in the parking lot provided by The Old-Fashioned Singers and an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will also be chestnuts roasting over an open fire pit and light refreshments available for all, including hot cocoa, cookies and candy canes.

“The holiday lights drive-thru is just one of many events we have planned at The Waters on Mayowood in December. This time of year, it’s wonderful to have a lot to do, as participating in activities with their friends and family members really lifts residents’ spirits,” said Marni Harris, Active Life Manager for The Waters on Maywood.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.