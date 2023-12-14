Holiday lights drive-thru event and party Dec. 14

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The public is invited to a free holiday lights drive-thru event and party on Thursday Dec. 14. The Waters on Mayowood is a senior living community located at 827 Mayowood Road SW. This would be the third annual event where area residents can come by and enjoy thousands of holiday lights strung up in trees, entryways and on residents’ balconies.

Guests can also get out of their cars and take part in a free holiday party hosted by the community. There will be live entertainment in the parking lot provided by The Old-Fashioned Singers and an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will also be chestnuts roasting over an open fire pit and light refreshments available for all, including hot cocoa, cookies and candy canes.

“The holiday lights drive-thru is just one of many events we have planned at The Waters on Mayowood in December. This time of year, it’s wonderful to have a lot to do, as participating in activities with their friends and family members really lifts residents’ spirits,” said Marni Harris, Active Life Manager for The Waters on Maywood.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire scene.
UPDATE: House fire in Southwest Pine Island leaves homeowner with minor burn injuries
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Newly unsealed search warrants reveal possible motive in Kingsbury murder
Adamson second mugshot
Search warrants show alleged chat logs between former Olmsted County deputy, undercover officer
No recommendation from Decorah school board on Mabel-Canton agreement
Large fire at Miken Sports in Caledonia cause 'undetermined'
Cause of fire at Miken Sports in Caledonia ‘undetermined’

Latest News

Emma Berquam wins state competition
Ms. Goodhue wins state competition
Yoda chosen for K9 name
Name selected for Goodhue County K9
Local town is home to award-winning school robotics program
Southland boasts award-winning school robotics program
Southland students raise thousands in donation through annual Penny War
Local students pinching pennies for a good cause this holiday season