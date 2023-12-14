Albert Lea considering $10.9 million to sustain rec facilities

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Albert Lea is considering $10.9 million in projects for long-term maintenance at the City Arena, Aquatic Center and Marion Ross Performing Arts Center.

The city says the upgrades will also be for energy savings.

$2.5 million is available in federal funding for the energy-savings projects, meaning the cost to taxpayers would be $8.4 million, according to the city.

The proposal also includes public restrooms near the Splash Pad at the north end of Broadway Avenue.

There will be an open house Thursday, January 4 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the public to learn more about the proposal and provide feedback. The open house will be at the City Arena located at 701 Lake Chapeau Drive.

City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposal and finance options at its January 8 meeting.

Details of the proposal are:

City Arena - $6.3 million cost in projects ($8.8 million without $2.5 million in federal funding)

The arena projects would include: repairing support beams, replacing the floor of the Colstrup rink, replacing the two separate refrigeration systems for both rinks with one system, replacing lighting with LEDs, expand the lobby, and replace other equipment or fixtures. The building was built in 1967 as the field house for Lea College but the city bought the building when the college closed and converted it to an ice arena in 1976. The second ice rink opened in 1999.

Aquatic Center - $1.5 million in projects

The Aquatic Center projects would include: replacing equipment starting to fail including boilers, water heaters and electrical systems, replace lighting with LEDs to help reduce energy use and remodeling would make some areas more family friendly and gender-neutral. The Aquatic Center opened in 1975 and was rebuilt with new features and a water slide in 1998.

Marion Ross Performing Arts Center - $339,000 in projects

Projects would include: replacing the front windows, replacing the front doors to meet ADA requirements, HVAC automation, change lights to LEDs and add water conservation measures. The city owns the theater building, which is managed by Albert Lea Community Theater.

Splash Pad - $250,000 for restrooms

The city says restrooms at the splash pad would also serve the downtown area, including serving events such as the Farmers Market, Wind Down Wednesday and Thursdays on Fountain. The Splash Pad opened in 2017 through donations.

