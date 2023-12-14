Adam Fravel in court Thursday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury’s murder will appear before a judge in Winona County.

An omnibus hearing for Adam Fravel, who faces two charges first-degree murder and two charges of second-degree murder, is set for 9 a.m. Thursday.

The hearing will be in a hybrid format, with people able to view the court hearing remotely by zoom.

Fravel’s defense lawyer says he will likely seek to move the court proceedings out of Winona County in order to receive a fair trial.

Fravel, Madeline’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her two children, is being held in jail with a $3 million bond without conditions and $2 million with conditions.

The Winona mother went missing March 31.

Her remains were later found north of Mabel on June 7.

The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury's murder will appear before a judge in Winona County.
