Warm spell provides extra work time for maintenance crews

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The unseasonably warm early December weather is giving area departments an opportunity to get some additional maintenance work done before winter hits.

“With the mild weather we have seen, we’ve had an increased kind of season of our street sweeping programs,” Jake Busho, street maintenance supervisor for the city of Rochester, said. “So, we’ll get more leaves picked up, catch basins cleaned out, trying to keep all that stuff out of the storm water; and then [it] just allows us to get some extra efforts on potholing or some other maintenance activities that usually it be too cold or snow in by now.”

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is also taking advantage of the warmer temperatures. Although its construction projects officially ended November 15, MnDOT workers have had the opportunity to work on key maintenance jobs, including repairing guard rails, replacing signs and ditch work.

“It just gives us more time,” said MnDOT spokesman Mike Dougherty. “A lot of that, if it’s not done now, it just gets moved to springtime when things melt again. It helps their workload, their list of projects, their lists are usually endless. So, they always have work to do. It just gives them more time to get some of that done now versus next spring.”

Dougherty also encouraged drivers to take advantage of the warmer weather and prepare their vehicles for what will eventually come in the weather department.

