A stretch of mild and mostly tranquil weather is ahead of us

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying some bright and tranquil weather across the region today as unseasonably mild air builds northward into the area. Expect sunny weather to continue for the rest of the afternoon with high temperatures in the low and mid-40s, more than ten degrees warmer than the seasonal average. A slight southwest breeze is keeping wind chill values in the 30s, for the most part.

High temps will be in the 40s across the area today. (KTTC)

Under a mainly clear sky tonight, temperatures will hover in the mid-20s, with a light southwest breeze.

Temperatures will soar to the upper 40s and possibly low 50s on Thursday as sunny skies and a gusty southwest breeze will team up to help keep the warm spell going. Gusts will reach 20 miles per hour, giving us wind chill values in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Expect mostly sunny skies with a gusty south breeze and high temps will be in the upper 40s and low 50s on Thursday. (KTTC)

A weak storm system will move into the Upper Mississippi on Friday, bringing clouds and a chance of spotty rain showers during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s with a brisk southwest breeze.

Light rain showers may briefly change to snow early on Saturday, but at this point, little if any snowfall accumulation is expected. We’ll have spotty rain showers on Saturday afternoon with a brisk southeast breeze.

There is a chance for some very light rain in our area from Friday to Saturday evening. (maxuser | KTTC)

Sunday will be bright and pleasant, with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 40s.

High temps will be in the upper 30s and 40s for the next week or more. There will be a chance of light rain early in the weekend. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will be very mild as well. Expect mostly sunny skies early in the week, before a storm system brings a chance of light rain showers next Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The upper levels of the atmosphere will feature a polar jet stream that remains positioned north of us in Canada, meaning active weather and Arctci air will stay to our north. We'll have bright, peaceful, mild weather in the area for several more days this week. (maxuser | KTTC)

High temps will be much warmer than the seasonal average for the next week or two. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Wednesday, December 13, 2023. We are enjoying bright, mild sunshine today. Expect high temperatures in the low 40s. Thursday will be slightly warmer with abundant sunshine. There will be a chance of light rain and then a trace of snowfall Friday into Saturday. High temperatures over the next week will be in the 30s and low 40s. #weatherman #weather #kttcwx #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

