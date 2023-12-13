Serve Minnesota ‘Listening Tour’ coming to Rochester

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Serve Minnesota is a national service organization that focuses on education, environmental stewardship and healthy futures for communities. Julia Quanrud is the CEO of Service Minnesota and will be coming to Rochester on Dec. 13 as part of a ‘Listening Tour’ to learn more about how AmeriCorps can help in the community. The event is from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the United Way of Olmsted County Building.


“Our work is only effective when we listen to and learn from the communities we serve,” said Julia. “Through these sessions, we hope to expand on how we offer services, and align AmeriCorps services to best serve the community of Rochester.”

Julie was a guest on Midwest Access Wednesday and talked more about the event.

