Sensory kits are now available at the Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Guests of the Mayo Civic Center who have sensory issues can borrow sensory kits at no cost. The sensory kits contain a variety of sensory-processing tools that include noise-canceling headphones and different options to help guests feel less overwhelmed during an event.

“Large events like concerts, athletics and conventions often have loud noises or bright lights, which can be a barrier to individuals with sensory challenges,” said Joe Ward, President of Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center. “These kits create a sensory-inclusive environment and will allow more guests and their families to have a positive and comfortable experience at Mayo Civic Center.”

Joe was a guest on Midwest Access Wednesday to show viewers how the kits work.

