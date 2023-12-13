RPS board approves building improvements, seeks public feedback

Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – At Tuesday’s Rochester Public Schools board meeting, Superintendent Kent Pekel announced a feedback form will debut December 13, allowing the public a chance to comment on the district’s proposed Attendance Options Redesign plan.

Feedback can be submitted until December 22.

RPS will also host online and in-person informational sessions December 13, 14, 18 and 19. Details are on the district’s website.

Pekel reminded the board a vote on the plan will happen on January 23, 2024.

It’s worth noting, there were a number of Pinewood Elementary parents at the board meeting. That’s one of three Rochester schools slated to close.

The school board also approved a $17.5 million project to make repairs to Kellogg Middle School.

Work on the 62-year-old facility includes updates to electrical, plumbing and mechanical systems, along with roof repairs.

In addition, the board set the levy for property taxes payable in 2024 at $76.3 million.

Prior to the regular meeting, the board hosted its annual truth in taxation public hearing.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire scene.
UPDATE: House fire in Southwest Pine Island leaves homeowner with minor burn injuries
Lauryn Tchida
UPDATE: Missing Goodhue County woman found safe
Utica man suffers life threatening injuries in crash
Utica man suffers life threatening injuries in crash
Betty Bowman
Tracking the timeline in Betty Bowman’s death
No recommendation from Decorah school board on Mabel-Canton agreement

Latest News

Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes resulting in deaths
Lawmakers discuss new Congress - Rep. Randy Feenstra (R, IA-04)
Iowa Poll Shows Endorsements Have Some Value, Iowa Congressman’s Endorsement Likely Arriving after Holidays
Dover-Eyota community members gather to address diversity concerns
Dover-Eyota community members gather to address diversity concerns
Austin nursing home hosts Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus
Austin nursing home hosts holiday icons