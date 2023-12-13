RPS board approves building improvements, seeks public feedback

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – At Tuesday’s Rochester Public Schools board meeting, Superintendent Kent Pekel announced a feedback form will debut December 13, allowing the public a chance to comment on the district’s proposed Attendance Options Redesign plan.

Feedback can be submitted until December 22.

RPS will also host online and in-person informational sessions December 13, 14, 18 and 19. Details are on the district’s website.

Pekel reminded the board a vote on the plan will happen on January 23, 2024.

It’s worth noting, there were a number of Pinewood Elementary parents at the board meeting. That’s one of three Rochester schools slated to close.

The school board also approved a $17.5 million project to make repairs to Kellogg Middle School.

Work on the 62-year-old facility includes updates to electrical, plumbing and mechanical systems, along with roof repairs.

In addition, the board set the levy for property taxes payable in 2024 at $76.3 million.

Prior to the regular meeting, the board hosted its annual truth in taxation public hearing.

