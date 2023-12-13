Rochester celebrates Hanukkah at Chateau Theater

By Noah Caplan
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens convened on Rochester’s historic Chateau Theater Tuesday night for the sixth night of Hanukkah.

The Chabad of Southern Minnesota hosted the event, where a traditional menorah lighting took place. There were traditional games like dreidel and traditional foods like latkes.

“If the people take away the lesson that light is something that they have within, and they could just have to illuminate that light, give it some oxygen, give it some fuel, it’ll illuminate their surroundings and people enjoy it when there’s light,” said Chabad of Southern Minnesota Rabbi Dovid Greene.

State lawmakers, city leaders, as well as many organizations were present at the event for a celebration of Jewish culture.

