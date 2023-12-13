Rochester Catholic Schools holds ‘Operation One More’ food drive Wednesday

Rochester Catholic Schools students spreading joy to nearly a thousand neighbors in need through the 'Operation One More' food drive.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Rochester Catholic Schools students spreading joy to nearly a thousand neighbors in need through the ‘Operation One More’ food drive.

The program includes students in every step of the process, from gathering food and packing grocery bags to transporting and hand-delivering food items.

Depending on the family size, they receive anywhere from 1 to 3 bags of groceries.

In addition, families also receive bread, milk and a 25-dollar gift card to a local grocery store to use toward the protein of their choice.

The food drive is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Lourdes High School.

