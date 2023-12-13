Pet of the Week: Penny

Pet of the Week: Penny
Pet of the Week: Penny(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week we would like to introduce you to a three-year old female terrier/pit bull mix named Penney.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Penny:

Today’s Pet of the Week is Penney - a 3 year old female terrier/pit bull mix who was found out on her own and taken to Rochester Animal Control. No one came forth to claim her there so the folks at AC arranged for Penney to come to Paws and Claws on Dec. 2nd. They know a good dog when they see one!! Penney is housebroken and it was obvious that she has had multi[ple litters of puppies. She is now spayed and permanently removed from that responsibility - as she should have been at a younger age. She is a sweet and friendly dog who loves people. We are recommending that she be the only pet in the household - she just loves the attention and returns it in spades to those who love her. We want 2024 to be her best year ever - she has earned that.

Char Carey -Paws and Claws

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire scene.
UPDATE: House fire in Southwest Pine Island leaves homeowner with minor burn injuries
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Newly unsealed search warrants reveal possible motive in Kingsbury murder
Adamson second mugshot
Search warrants show alleged chat logs between former Olmsted County deputy, undercover officer
No recommendation from Decorah school board on Mabel-Canton agreement
Large fire at Miken Sports in Caledonia cause 'undetermined'
Cause of fire at Miken Sports in Caledonia ‘undetermined’

Latest News

Tooth Talk with Dr. Post
Today on Tooth Talk: Invisalign
AmeriCorps 'Listening Tour' coming to Rochester
Serve Minnesota ‘Listening Tour’ focused on service to communities
Mayo Civic Center offering Sensory Kits
Sensory kits are now available at the Mayo Civic Center
Lasagna Love
MAKING AN IMPACT: Nonprofit spreads kindness, feeds families in SE Minnesota