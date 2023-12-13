Pet of the Week: Penny

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week we would like to introduce you to a three-year old female terrier/pit bull mix named Penney.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Penny:

Today’s Pet of the Week is Penney - a 3 year old female terrier/pit bull mix who was found out on her own and taken to Rochester Animal Control. No one came forth to claim her there so the folks at AC arranged for Penney to come to Paws and Claws on Dec. 2nd. They know a good dog when they see one!! Penney is housebroken and it was obvious that she has had multi[ple litters of puppies. She is now spayed and permanently removed from that responsibility - as she should have been at a younger age. She is a sweet and friendly dog who loves people. We are recommending that she be the only pet in the household - she just loves the attention and returns it in spades to those who love her. We want 2024 to be her best year ever - she has earned that.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.