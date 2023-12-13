A mild spell begins today; Rain and snow possible early in the weekend
High temps will be in the 40s for most of the next week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying some bright and tranquil weather across the region today as unseasonably mild air builds northward into the area. We have a sunny and pleasant day ahead of us with high temperatures in the low 40s, more than ten degrees warmer than the seasonal average. A slight southwest breeze will help the cause as it pulls in some of that warm air.
Under a mainly clear sky tonight, temperatures will hover in the mid-20s, with a light southwest breeze.
Temperatures will soar to the upper 40s and possibly low 50s on Thursday as sunny skies and a gusty southwest breeze will team up to help keep the warm spell going. Gusts will reach 20 miles per hour, giving us wind chill values in the upper 30s and low 40s.
A weak storm system will move into the Upper Mississippi on Friday, bringing clouds and a chance of spotty rain showers during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s with a brisk southwest breeze.
Light rain showers may briefly change to snow early on Saturday, but at this point, little if any snowfall accumulation is expected. We’ll have spotty rain showers on Saturday afternoon with a brisk southeast breeze.
Sunday will be bright and pleasant, with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 40s.
The upcoming week will be very mild as well. Expect mostly sunny skies early in the week, before a storm system brings a chance of light rain showers next Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
