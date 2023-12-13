Meet Rochester’s new finance director

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Brian J. Anderson will start his role as Rochester’s next finance director early next month.

Anderson has served as the auditor/treasurer and finance director in Goodhue County for the past five years. He’s also served in administration positions in the cities of Faribault, Newport and Lakeville. Anderson has a bachelor’s degree in public administration and a master’s degree in business administration.

“I would like to thank the City organization for this exciting opportunity to be a member of a dynamic team in such a highly respected community. I look forward to working with all City teammates, residents, organizations, and businesses in accomplishing the organization’s Strategic Priorities and helping Rochester continue to meet the expectations of such a thriving and diverse community,” Anderson said, in a city news release issued Tuesday.

Anderson’s appointment comes with the retirement of longtime director, Dale Martinson, who served the city of Rochester for nearly 30-years.

Anderson will start in early January 2024.

