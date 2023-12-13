Meet Rochester’s new finance director

Brian J. Anderson selected to be Rochester's next finance director.
Brian J. Anderson selected to be Rochester's next finance director.(Bowman, Jenna | City of Rochester)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Brian J. Anderson will start his role as Rochester’s next finance director early next month.

Anderson has served as the auditor/treasurer and finance director in Goodhue County for the past five years. He’s also served in administration positions in the cities of Faribault, Newport and Lakeville. Anderson has a bachelor’s degree in public administration and a master’s degree in business administration.

“I would like to thank the City organization for this exciting opportunity to be a member of a dynamic team in such a highly respected community.  I look forward to working with all City teammates, residents, organizations, and businesses in accomplishing the organization’s Strategic Priorities and helping Rochester continue to meet the expectations of such a thriving and diverse community,” Anderson said, in a city news release issued Tuesday.

Anderson’s appointment comes with the retirement of longtime director, Dale Martinson, who served the city of Rochester for nearly 30-years.

Anderson will start in early January 2024.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire scene.
UPDATE: House fire in Southwest Pine Island leaves homeowner with minor burn injuries
Lauryn Tchida
UPDATE: Missing Goodhue County woman found safe
Utica man suffers life threatening injuries in crash
Utica man suffers life threatening injuries in crash
Betty Bowman
Tracking the timeline in Betty Bowman’s death
No recommendation from Decorah school board on Mabel-Canton agreement

Latest News

Dover-Eyota community members gather to address diversity concerns
Dover-Eyota community members gather to address diversity concerns
Austin nursing home hosts Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus
Austin nursing home hosts holiday icons
Cause of fire at Miken Sports in Caledonia ‘undetermined’
Warm spell provides extra work time for maintenance crews
Warm spell provides extra work time for maintenance crews