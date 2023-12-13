MAKING AN IMPACT: Nonprofit spreads kindness, feeds families in SE Minnesota

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There’s something about a meal made from scratch that just tastes a little better.

In March of 2020, a mother in Hawaii was looking for a way to help moms in her community.

She and her toddler started making and delivering meals to families in the neighborhood who were struggling. That’s when Lasagna Love was born.

“Lasagna Love serves anybody and everybody.”

Nan Maneage, Regional Director for Minnesota and Wisconsin, Lasagna Love

Its purpose is to spread kindness by crafting a fresh, layered, delicious pasta dish right to your doorstep. No questions asked. No payment required.

“Whether they can’t cook, or they’re disabled, or it’s a mom struggling,” Nan Maneage, Regional Director for Minnesota and Wisconsin said.

It’s now a global nonprofit with at least 45,000 volunteers in the United States alone.

“As of May, we have delivered more than 350,000 lasagnas impacting more than 1.5 million families and individuals.”

Maneage has been a volunteer chef with the organization for more than two years.

“I love the mission, I love that it’s no judgment, I love that we’re just here to help people and show that there is still kindness in the world,” Maneage said.

According to Maneage, there are roughly 120 volunteers preparing meals in Minnesota right now, with close to 30,000 deliveries across the state since its inception.

“It’s just the satisfaction that you feel that you know you gave that family something for a night that they wouldn’t have otherwise gotten.”

After an individual or family requests a meal, a local volunteer will reach out to coordinate a free delivery.

Maneage added, “You can request every 28 days. We do all dietary needs.”

The home-cooked lasagnas can be delivered read-to-eat or refrigerated to enjoy later.

“It is all non-contact. They will leave it on a bench, a front porch, wherever they choose to have it dropped off,” Maneage said.

The organization also aims to eliminate stigmas associated with asking for help when it’s needed most.

“It’s actually very rewarding because you never know what someone’s going through.”

Nan Maneage, Regional Director for Minnesota and Wisconsin, Lasagna Love

You can help continue spreading kindness, feeding families, and strengthening communities. Lasagna Love is always in need of volunteer chefs.

It’s easy to sign up and you set your availability, the mile radius you’re willing to drive, and how many meals you wish to deliver.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer, click here.

Lasagna Love also accepts donations to help continue its mission.

RELATED
MAKING AN IMPACT: Improving the lives of homeless pets in Freeborn County
Humane Society of Freeborn County
MAKING AN IMPACT: Local family survives childhood cancer, supported by nonprofit
Making an Impact: Brighter Tomorrows

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire scene.
UPDATE: House fire in Southwest Pine Island leaves homeowner with minor burn injuries
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Newly unsealed search warrants reveal possible motive in Kingsbury murder
No recommendation from Decorah school board on Mabel-Canton agreement
Adamson second mugshot
Search warrants show alleged chat logs between former Olmsted County deputy, undercover officer
Large fire at Miken Sports in Caledonia cause 'undetermined'
Cause of fire at Miken Sports in Caledonia ‘undetermined’

Latest News

MAKING AN IMPACT: Global nonprofit spreading kindness, feeding families in SE Minnesota
MAKING AN IMPACT: Global nonprofit spreading kindness, feeding families in SE Minnesota
Rochester Catholic Schools students spreading joy to nearly a thousand neighbors in need...
RCS students package food to help Rochester families Wednesday
Rochester Catholic Schools students spreading joy to nearly a thousand neighbors in need...
Rochester Catholic Schools holds 'Operation One More' food drive Wednesday
Governor Kim Reynolds says the final round of covid-era stipends are now available to apply for.
Gov. Reynolds announces childcare stipends available to providers in Iowa