Kasson woman returns home after a ten-day humanitarian trip to Israel

By Charles Kelley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Deborah Teske of Kasson is back home after a ten-day humanitarian trip to Israel where she helped families that have been displaced since the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

KTTC sat down with Teske to hear her story.

Teske said she felt there had to be something more she could do to help those in Israel. She said her prayers were answered when she got an email from the Fellowship of Israeli Related Ministry at the beginning of November.

Within 3 weeks, she got her plane ticket, wrapped up things at work and was on her way to Israel.

On December 1, Teske arrived in Israel to do several humanitarian projects with a group of 75 people from 10 different countries. Teske said the experience became surreal as soon as she stepped off the plane.

“So, we are on the bus heading towards Jerusalem and my phone starts going off because there are rocket attacks headed towards Tel Aviv,” she said. “Now the Iron Dome took care of them, but that was my introduction to Israel. The daily life that they have to live in is constantly having to worry about rocket attacks.”

Teske said the group was in small towns that were hosting evacuated families. They were making food boxes, painting and cleaning homes and helping plant trees to memorialize those who have died. One of the mornings, they served breakfast to some of the front-line soldiers.

“While we were there serving these soldiers, you heard a lot of the artillery fire that was being sent by Israel,” she said. “You could hear the boom. You started getting that feeling. You’re really close to the front lines.”

Through the duration of the trip, the group had two security officers with them at all times, IDF soldiers stationed outside the hotel and police officers everywhere.

“There’s a lot of mixed emotions,” Teske said. “It was very draining emotionally and physically.”

She said there was one other woman from northern Minnesota in the group. Teske wishes she could have stayed longer, but she had to return to work at Mayo Clinic where she is an emergency management coordinator.

