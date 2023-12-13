Iowa Athletics hires General Manager for new program to help athletes with NIL opportunities

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department has appointed Scott Brickman its Altius Sports Program (ASP) General Manager for NIL/Strategy and Operations.

The university announced the move on Wednesday, saying Brickman, who is the co-founder and former EVP and Chief Operating Officer of the Iowa Swarm Collective, will receive training and guidance from ASP.

Brickman also previously worked as the University of Iowa Director of Development for Athletics.

In this new role, Brickman is expected to oversee the school’s NIL FLIGHT program, which includes initiatives to maximize NIL opportunities for student-athletes.

“Having Scott on-site is fantastic as we work collaboratively to help our athletes seize opportunities and connect with Iowa supporters,” Beth Goetz, the University of Iowa’s interim Athletics Director, said in a press release. “The partnership with Altius Sports brings numerous benefits to Iowa, and we’re excited about Scott opening opportunities for all student-athletes in their NIL pursuits, making a positive impact both on and off the field.”

The Iowa Athletics’ NIL program, called FLIGHT, was introduced more than two years ago to help Hawkeye athletes find success in the NIL era.

The ASP NIL GM Program provides education to help student-athletes make informed decisions about their NIL opportunities.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.