Gov. Reynolds announces childcare stipends available to providers in Iowa

Governor Kim Reynolds says the final round of covid-era stipends are now available to apply for.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa (KTTC) –Governor Kim Reynolds says the final round of covid-era stipends are now available to apply for.

These are for licensed and registered child care center and child development homes.

Amounts will range from 10 to 50 thousand dollars, based on program size and number of applications received.

We are told funds can be used for one-time expenses related to employee recruitment and retention, minor renovations or upgrading equipment.

Applications will be accepted through January 12.

Click here to send an application and learn more about the about the funding can be found on the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) website.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire scene.
UPDATE: House fire in Southwest Pine Island leaves homeowner with minor burn injuries
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Newly unsealed search warrants reveal possible motive in Kingsbury murder
No recommendation from Decorah school board on Mabel-Canton agreement
Adamson second mugshot
Search warrants show alleged chat logs between former Olmsted County deputy, undercover officer
Large fire at Miken Sports in Caledonia cause 'undetermined'
Cause of fire at Miken Sports in Caledonia ‘undetermined’

Latest News

Rochester Catholic Schools students spreading joy to nearly a thousand neighbors in need...
Rochester Catholic Schools holds ‘Operation One More’ food drive Wednesday
Rochester Catholic Schools students spreading joy to nearly a thousand neighbors in need...
Rochester Catholic Schools holds 'Operation One More' food drive Wednesday
Governor Kim Reynolds says the final round of covid-era stipends are now available to apply for.
Iowa childcare COVID stipend applications open
RPS board approves building improvements, seeks public feedback