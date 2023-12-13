The FDA may review using MDMA to help treat PTSD

The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.
The FDA is considering using MDMA to help treat PTSD symptoms.(DEA | DEA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration may review an ingredient that’s in street drugs that could enhance therapy treatment of PTSD.

MDMA, or midomafetamine, is the active ingredient in street drugs like ecstasy and molly.

It’s a psychedelic drug in a class of psychoactive drugs that produce experiences of emotional communion, relatedness and emotional openness.

The new application with the FDA was filed Tuesday by a company called the Maps Public Benefit Corporation.

It’s been studying the drug in combination with therapy to treat PTSD, finding it significantly reduced symptoms and impairment associated with PTSD compared with a placebo.

The FDA has 60 days to determine whether the new drug application will be accepted for review and if it will be fast-tracked through the approval process.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire scene.
UPDATE: House fire in Southwest Pine Island leaves homeowner with minor burn injuries
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Newly unsealed search warrants reveal possible motive in Kingsbury murder
Adamson second mugshot
Search warrants show alleged chat logs between former Olmsted County deputy, undercover officer
No recommendation from Decorah school board on Mabel-Canton agreement
Large fire at Miken Sports in Caledonia cause 'undetermined'
Cause of fire at Miken Sports in Caledonia ‘undetermined’

Latest News

Donald Trump sits at the defense table at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in...
Judge in Trump election case pauses court deadlines as appeal is heard on presidential immunity
New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13,...
Man arrested for setting fire to court papers inside New York courthouse hosting Trump civil trial
ServeMinnesota listening from residents on how it can help Rochester
ServeMinnesota listening from residents on how it can help Rochester
LEGO robots teaching students the basics of programming and engineering
LEGO robots teaching students the basics of programming and engineering
Julia Quanrud is the CEO of Service Minnesota and took part in the ‘Listening Tour’
Serve Minnesota ‘Listening Tour’ focused on service to communities