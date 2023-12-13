Expert offers tips to avoid new gift card scam this holiday season

Expert offers tips to avoid new gift card scam this holiday season
Expert offers tips to avoid new gift card scam this holiday season
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Authorities are warning of a new gift card scam where criminals drain gift cards of their value even before consumers can use them.

According to the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota & North Dakota, criminals access them at retailers -- and siphon the money to off-shore accounts.

Officials said some manage to do so without affecting the appearance of the cards, but others leave signs -- like scuff marks near barcodes.

The BBB is advising people to double check the card to see if anything seems out of place, like an extra sticker or barcode. And to alert the store if something seems out of place.

“Verify before you buy,” BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota Vice President of Communications Bao Vang said. “So, you want to make sure the gift card is intact and is legitimate and it hasn’t been tampered with. And on the receiving end, you want to make sure when you receive it that the codes are intact, you want to check the balance when you get it, and if there is a chance to register the card as the one who is gifting it, you can do that and that can also give you some additional protections as well.”

The BBB also has an online scam tracking tool that people can access for free to find out which scams are currently prevalent in their zip code.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire scene.
UPDATE: House fire in Southwest Pine Island leaves homeowner with minor burn injuries
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Newly unsealed search warrants reveal possible motive in Kingsbury murder
Adamson second mugshot
Search warrants show alleged chat logs between former Olmsted County deputy, undercover officer
No recommendation from Decorah school board on Mabel-Canton agreement
Large fire at Miken Sports in Caledonia cause 'undetermined'
Cause of fire at Miken Sports in Caledonia ‘undetermined’

Latest News

Tooth Talk with Dr. Post
Today on Tooth Talk: Invisalign
AmeriCorps 'Listening Tour' coming to Rochester
Serve Minnesota ‘Listening Tour’ focused on service to communities
Mayo Civic Center offering Sensory Kits
Sensory kits are now available at the Mayo Civic Center
Pet of the Week: Penny
Pet of the Week: Penny