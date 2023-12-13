Expert offers tips to avoid new gift card scam this holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Authorities are warning of a new gift card scam where criminals drain gift cards of their value even before consumers can use them.

According to the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota & North Dakota, criminals access them at retailers -- and siphon the money to off-shore accounts.

Officials said some manage to do so without affecting the appearance of the cards, but others leave signs -- like scuff marks near barcodes.

The BBB is advising people to double check the card to see if anything seems out of place, like an extra sticker or barcode. And to alert the store if something seems out of place.

“Verify before you buy,” BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota Vice President of Communications Bao Vang said. “So, you want to make sure the gift card is intact and is legitimate and it hasn’t been tampered with. And on the receiving end, you want to make sure when you receive it that the codes are intact, you want to check the balance when you get it, and if there is a chance to register the card as the one who is gifting it, you can do that and that can also give you some additional protections as well.”

The BBB also has an online scam tracking tool that people can access for free to find out which scams are currently prevalent in their zip code.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.