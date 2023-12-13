Dover-Eyota community members gather to address diversity concerns

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Dover-Eyota community members gathered Tuesday evening discuss an alleged racially-motivated incident in the Dover-Eyota school district.

On November 27, school leaders reported a high school student allegedly receiving a note targeting the student’s race. This raised social media attention.

KTTC sent multiple requests to Dover-Eyota’s superintendent Jeremy Frie for a follow-up report regarding the incident but has not received a response.

Dover-Eyota Diversity-Equity-Inclusion Community Council organized Tuesday’s gathering. Although the community council was formed before the incident, community members said it highlights the need for open dialogue about such issues.

The organization said its mission is to make the Dover-Eyota community a welcoming place for people from all walks of life.

Updates and more information regarding the group can be found through its Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.