Commission narrows state flag choices to three.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It was a long and busy day for Minnesota’s State Emblems Redesign Commission, but Tuesday’s meeting adjourned without a state flag finalist.

With just less than three weeks to go until their end-of-the-year deadline, those on the commission reported feeling confident as they continued to narrow down their picks.

“I thought it was going to be a lot easier to be honest. And it wasn’t. So, there was a lot of discussion, and I’m glad that we went through that,” said Commission Chair Luis Fitch.

Much of the discussion around the seal revolved around indigenous representation, and it was clear that the room was split on multiple elements.

Ultimately, the state motto was left off the seal, and will be replaced with the Dakota phrase “Mni Sóta Makoc̣e” which means land where waters reflect the sky.

The seal was finalized by around 3:30 p.m., but then there was the matter of the flag.

Six flags went before the commission to start the day, and after hearing from each of the designers and heading to a dinnertime recess, there was optimism that they’d narrow things down by the end of the night.

The three with the most votes moved forward.

The commission has until January 1st of the new year to complete its report.

Here are the three finalists:

Minnesota Flag finalist 1 (State of Minnesota)

Minnesota Flag finalist 2 (State of Minnesota)

Minnesota Flag finalist 3 (State of Minnesota)

