City of Rochester parks department addresses garbage in Bear Creek Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For anyone who has been in Bear Creek Park in Rochester recently, they may have noticed considerable garbage strewn around.

City of Rochester Parks & Forestry Manager Michael Schaber said they are aware of the garbage that has been found recently at the park. He said they’ve had recent instances of people cleaning out their cars and leaving the garbage in the park, people dumping furniture and people emptying their home trash in the park.

“We have seen everything from trash to dumped off, to cabinets from someone’s remodel in McQuillan Park to a bunch of unsold rummage sale stuff in Silver Lake Park,” Schaber said.

Schaber said he wants to remind people that dumping garbage in a park is illegal. He said they see illegal dumping in larger, community parks like Bear Creek is more common than smaller, neighborhood parks.

“People who live near the neighborhood parks tend to work together to keep them clean,” Schaber said.

Schaber said they don’t have garbage cans in the neighborhood parks, but they do in the community parks. He said staff have been working to keep on top of the garbage issue at Bear Creek.

“We run a trash truck five days a week and, in the summer, it’s seven days a week,” he said. “So, we got one guy on our trash truck at all times, and if we have instances like this where things start to show up, we put more people on it to get it picked up as fast as we can.”

He said everyone should try to do their part to keep the parks clean, and if someone has concerns, to call the parks department and they will address it.

