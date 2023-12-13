Church baptizes 141 people in one day: ‘We have never seen anything like this’

FILE -- A multisite Upstate Church in South Carolina baptized 141 new believers on Dec. 3.
FILE -- A multisite Upstate Church in South Carolina baptized 141 new believers on Dec. 3.(cameris via Canva)
By Todd Williams and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A church in South Carolina says its team baptized more than 100 worshippers in just one day.

Representatives with the First Baptist Church said 141 people were baptized on Dec. 3 after an evangelistic teaching series on church ordinances.

“We have never seen anything like this in our church,” BaptistPress quoted senior pastor Wayne Bray. “To think that 141 people followed the Lord in baptism is truly unimaginable for me. I feel so blessed to be the pastor of Upstate Church.”

Membership at the multisite church has reportedly grown by more than 57 percent in the past decade.

In addition to three sites in the Simpsonville area, campuses are in Anderson, Greenville and Mauldin.

“Our hope was to have someone scheduled for baptism in every service on every campus,” Bray said. “This was overwhelming.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire scene.
UPDATE: House fire in Southwest Pine Island leaves homeowner with minor burn injuries
Lauryn Tchida
UPDATE: Missing Goodhue County woman found safe
Utica man suffers life threatening injuries in crash
Utica man suffers life threatening injuries in crash
Betty Bowman
Tracking the timeline in Betty Bowman’s death
No recommendation from Decorah school board on Mabel-Canton agreement

Latest News

Dover-Eyota community members gather to address diversity concerns
Dover-Eyota community members gather to address diversity concerns
Austin nursing home hosts Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus
Austin nursing home hosts holiday icons
Cause of fire at Miken Sports in Caledonia ‘undetermined’
Brian J. Anderson selected to be Rochester's next finance director.
Meet Rochester’s new finance director